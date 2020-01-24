|
Dr. Richard Francoz
March 14, 1945 - January 5, 2020Dr. Richard Francoz passed away quietly at home on January 5, 2020.
Born and raised in the Sunset, Richard went to UC Berkeley for his undergrad, and to UCSF for his medical degree. He trained in Southern California, before returning to San Francisco in the early 1980s to begin what would be a long and successful cardiology practice. He was a prominent member of the medical staff at CPMC and its precursor institutions for nearly four decades, and served as Chief of Cardiology from 2001-2018. He retired in 2018.
He also had a robust life outside of medicine. He traveled the world in his 20s. He loved fast cars and motorcycles, the parks and landscapes of California and Hawaii, and adventure sports - skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, and windsurfing were lifelong passions. He was a force and a lover of life - from the 20-year old jumping dirt bikes through the Berkeley hills to the 65-year-old learning to kite surf. He loved his family (and his dogs) deeply, folding them into his hobbies and passions, and welcoming 3 new grandchildren over the past 2 years.
He has been loved and respected by the many patients, colleagues and friends he has developed across decades of adventures.
Richard is survived by his wife Carol, two daughters Kristin and Alexa, and his sister Roberta. A small celebration of life was held on January 11.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020