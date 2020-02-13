Home

Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
(650) 588-5116
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Chapel of the Highlands
194 Millwood Drive
Millbrae, CA 94030
View Map
Richard "Rick" Harold Geimer

Age 79, entered into rest at his home on February 8, 2020 with his loving wife at his side. Survived by his beloved wife, Rhonda Rosaia; his children, Veronica Calabrese (Jeff), Ron Rosaia (Daisy), Michael Geimer (Renee) and Rick Geimer; his siblings; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. His love for his family was insurmountable.
A native of San Francisco and resident of San Bruno for 69 years. A graduate of Capuchino High School and San Francisco State, with an MBA from Golden Gate University. A veteran of the U.S. Army; Employee of United Airlines for 35 years and Director of multiple non-profit organizations. An avid Bay Area sports fan, passionate fisherman and voracious reader.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
