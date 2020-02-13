|
|
Richard "Rick" Harold GeimerAge 79, entered into rest at his home on February 8, 2020 with his loving wife at his side. Survived by his beloved wife, Rhonda Rosaia; his children, Veronica Calabrese (Jeff), Ron Rosaia (Daisy), Michael Geimer (Renee) and Rick Geimer; his siblings; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. His love for his family was insurmountable.
A native of San Francisco and resident of San Bruno for 69 years. A graduate of Capuchino High School and San Francisco State, with an MBA from Golden Gate University. A veteran of the U.S. Army; Employee of United Airlines for 35 years and Director of multiple non-profit organizations. An avid Bay Area sports fan, passionate fisherman and voracious reader.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020