Richard Lowell Goode, MD
November 12, 1935 - October 30, 2019 The medical world lost a remarkable icon with the passing of Richard L. Goode, MD, Emeritus Professor of Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery, Stanford University Medical Center, on October 30, 2019. Battling declining health over the past two years, with his sharp wit and legendary good humor intact, Dr. Goode died at home surrounded by his loving family.
Dick was the middle child of Dorothy and Lowell Goode, growing up in Laurel Canyon with his two siblings, Barbara and Alan. He graduated from Hollywood High at 16, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Marcia Lloyd. Together they had three children, Allison, Melissa and Jim. He was a proud Gaucho/UC Santa Barbara graduate, went on to USC for medical school, and Stanford for his residency in Ear Nose and Throat, Head and Neck Surgery. Richard spent his entire career at Stanford and the Palo Alto Veterans Administration, earning the longest tenure of any surgeon there (over 45 years).
His career and contribution to medicine is vast, starting with inventing the "good-e drainage T tube" as a young ENT; developed numerous surgical devices; received multiple patents, founded six companies, not to mention teaching/influencing thousands of physicians nationally, and around the world. He demanded excellence and was respected and loved for his intellect, innovation and skill.
Dick was an accomplished magician. Having a dad as a magician made him a popular guy with his kids and their friends in the neighborhood. He was a card carrying member of The Magic Castle and entertained friends and colleagues over the years. Dick loved to laugh and was a master storyteller. Although serious in his work, he loved Goofy, Gumby, sour candy, comic strips, Giants baseball, and Stanford football.
For many decades, up until just this last July, Dick was responsible for a multi-generational annual vacation to our special slice of heaven, Fallen Leaf Lake. This time together allowed him to connect with his six grandkids, -Tyler, Chase, Chandler, Madison, Connor, and Cole – creating a plethora of summer traditions including lake time, views of Mt. Tallac, mountain air, Liars Dice, margaritas, and tacos.
Dick met and fell in love with Lynn Szekely almost 20 years ago. Wed on an African Safari in 2004, their relationship was characterized by a love of life and adventure whether that meant venturing to Antarctica, exploring the Amazon, or enjoying good wine and theater.
It's impossible to sum up Dick's contributions over his lifetime. He would tell you he had a fantastic life with no regrets. We lost our dad, grandad, friend, husband, brother, uncle – there is now a huge hole that can never be filled. We are planning a celebration of life in January.
In honor of Dick's memory, consider donating to Richard L Goode, MD Lectureship ONHS Stanford Gift Form Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery
Development Services
PO Box 20466
Stanford, CA 94309
650.725.2504
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019