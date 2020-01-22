|
|
Richard H. Gravett, Jr.Richard (Dick) Gravett passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday morning (Jan. 15) at home in Palm Desert. Richard was a long time resident of the San Francisco area and had a successful career in radio advertising. This included a stint as sales manager of KNBC (now KNBR). He also went on to a second career as a pioneer in the auto leasing business with the Varner-Ward company.
Born in Cincinnati, and after serving as a naval office in World War II, he then attended and graduated from Denison University in Ohio. In 1948 he moved to the Bay Area, joining many of his Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers and making new friends along the way.
Richard loved sports and was an avid fly fisherman. He is survived by his wife, a bunch of kids, a granddaughter, and 3 great-grandchildren. He had a good life. He was 95.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020