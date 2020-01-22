Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard GRAVETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard GRAVETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard GRAVETT Obituary
Richard H. Gravett, Jr.

Richard (Dick) Gravett passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday morning (Jan. 15) at home in Palm Desert. Richard was a long time resident of the San Francisco area and had a successful career in radio advertising. This included a stint as sales manager of KNBC (now KNBR). He also went on to a second career as a pioneer in the auto leasing business with the Varner-Ward company.
Born in Cincinnati, and after serving as a naval office in World War II, he then attended and graduated from Denison University in Ohio. In 1948 he moved to the Bay Area, joining many of his Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers and making new friends along the way.
Richard loved sports and was an avid fly fisherman. He is survived by his wife, a bunch of kids, a granddaughter, and 3 great-grandchildren. He had a good life. He was 95.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -