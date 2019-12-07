|
Richard F. Gregory Jr.
October 11, 1934 - November 22, 2019Richard was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Richard F. Gregory, Sr. and Amanda Eberhardt Gregory.
Richard passed away at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in San Francisco. He is survived by his wife, Thyra; daughter, Courtney; sister, Cornelia Brown; niece, Linda Rocker and her husband, Alexander Jr. and their children, LaCole, Ivan, and Emanuel.
He and his sister Cornelia were raised by their Grandmother Anne Gregory in Braddock, PA. Richard participated in normal youthful mischief. As a teenager, Richard joined the Sabers, a local R & B quintet and co-wrote their hit, Calypso Baby.
Richard proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for 20 years and retired as a 1st Sergeant. He continued his association with his Marine Corps brothers through the MIKE37 organization where he was affectionately addressed as "Gunny." While in the Marine Corps, Richard was a member of their football and boxing teams.
After his separation from the Marine Corps, Richard attended San Francisco City College and San Francisco State University where he earned a BA in Marketing. Following graduation, Richard pursued his passion for Marketing and spent 40 years in Promotional Advertising as a Marketing Specialist.
He cherished his daughter Courtney and volunteered to participate at both her educational and extracurricular activities. Courtney and Richard were 49ers Faithful. And they attended the International Auto Show every Thanksgiving since Courtney was 6 years old. Additionally, he was a physical fitness enthusiast, jogged several times a week, exercised daily, and ran the Bay to Breakers for more than 20 years. Richard taught himself classical guitar and was a member of Toastmasters International.
The family will receive friends from 9am to 10am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City, CA 94015 where a memorial service will immediately follow. At 2:30 pm, interment with Military Honors will take place at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620. A Celebration of Richard's Life will take place following interment at The Country Inn and Suites, 155 Dorset Drive, Dixon, CA 95620.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Volunteer Department at the Veterans Administration Medical Center San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019