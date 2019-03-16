Richard Walter Harper Richard Walter Harper, 89, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 at his home in San Francisco, CA. Richard was born on March 31, 1929 in Des Moines, IA to James Elmer and Ethel Angeline Harper and was the ninth of nine siblings.



Richard was the loving husband of Mary (Patton) Harper of San Francisco, CA, with whom he had enjoyed nearly 48 years of marriage. He was the proud father of Susan (Shawn) Greene of San Francisco and Richard Walter, Jr. (Jamie) Harper of Bethesda, MD. He was also the adored "G'Pa" for Ruth Angeline Harper; Richard Walter Harper, III; and Jack Harper Greene and an Uncle loved by more than 100 nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, and great grandnephews.



After graduating from the University of Iowa, Richard worked as an architectural engineer at Southern Pacific Railroad for over 36 years. He was an avid student of history and classical music, able to hum symphony melodies or operatic arias on call. Richard would spend hours in his garden and in the streams fishing for salmon. He was fanatical about crossword puzzles and the San Francisco 49ers. His dry wit and skills on the dance floor are legendary among family and friends. Above all else, Richard loved his family.



A Celebration of Richard's life will be held at 2pm on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 2515 Fillmore Street, San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church or the Irwin Memorial Blood Center of San Francisco.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary