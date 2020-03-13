|
Richard T Holm
Nov 4, 1930 - Mar 8, 2020On Sunday March 8, 2020, Richard Holm, beloved husband of Ellen Snee passed away peacefully at The Peninsula Regent in San Mateo. Richard was the loving father of sons Eric and Steven, their wives Suzanne and Cheryl, and his grandchildren Grant and Amanda.
Born in Cleveland Ohio, he was a lifelong fan of the Indians and Browns. He moved to Warren, Oregon at age 12 and attended Warren Elementary School and Scappoose High School along with cousins Patty, Carolyn, Gloria and Ben. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree at Lewis & Clark University in Portland. After college, he served in the army during the Korean War.
Richard's career was in the insurance industry where he was an outstanding broker for Marsh & McLennan (previously with the firm of Johnson & Higgins which was acquired by Marsh) insuring lumber mills on the West Coast. A member of the Masons, a lifelong supporter of the SF Symphony, and the SF 49ers, Richard was happiest surrounded by friends and family.
Richard and Ellen were married in 2007. They moved to The Peninsula Regent in 2015 where he was loved by both residents and staff for his quick wit, infectious smile, and kind and compassionate spirit. His warm smile, unmistakable voice, and kind heart will be deeply missed.
Richard's family would like to give special thanks to the Assisted Living staff at The Peninsula Regent, and to the nurses from Mission Hospice of San Mateo for the loving care and support they provided to Richard and Ellen.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at 3pm on March 22, at The Peninsula Regent, 1 Baldwin Ave #916. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to
Mission Hospice & Home Care, 1670 S Amphlett Blvd #300, San Mateo, CA 94402.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 15, 2020