Richard Churchill Honey
March 9, 1924 - March 1, 2020Dick was born to John K. and Margaret F. Honey in Portland, OR, between brothers Don and Dave. After joining the Navy Reserve, he attended CalTech (physics), went on active duty (V12) in '43, graduating in '45 and discharged in '46. Accepted into grad school at Stanford (on the GI bill, as he was always grateful to point out) and awarded his PhD in 1953 (EE).
Married Helen Waugaman in 1952, built a home in Portola Valley, CA and raised 5 kids.
Later remarried to Jo Anne Kipp and was embraced by a new family.
His career at SRI, Int'l went from Sr. Research Engineer in 1952 to Sr. Principal Scientist at retirement in 1992.
He made numerous fundamental technical contributions in areas including antennas, lasers, lidar and ocean optics. Directed SRI's IR&D program. He went above and beyond when subjecting his own eyes to laser levels other experts deemed hazardous. When his boss suffered a detached retina, he trusted Dick with performing one of the first retinal reattachments. The fun continued when he could deep dive to perform undersea experiments.
Honored along the way with:
SRI Hall of Fame
Life Fellow, IEEE
Fellow, Optical Society of America
Various DoD, US Army, Air Force and Navy commendations.
Through it all he never gave up sailing. An epic journey after the war (detailed in Blue Planet Times/Changing Dreams in Midstream) was followed by cruising, SF Bay racing, and taking countless friends out to enjoy some wine on the water. He also shared his love for the outdoors with backpacking and skiing trips with the kids.
Above all he was a kind, gentle and welcoming soul. He liked nothing more than to make himself useful.
Always generous with his knowledge and help, he enriched the lives of all who encountered him.
Survived by wife Jo Anne Kipp, children Leslie, Steven, Laura, and Janine Honey, grandsons Erin and Ari Warren;
stepchildren Greg, Michele, Eric and Leslie Kipp.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020