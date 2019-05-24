Services Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Holy Family Catholic Church 1527 Fremont Avenue South Pasadena , CA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Richard Hotaling Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Hotaling

Born September 11, 1931 to Simone Juillard (Hutchinson) and George Henry Hotaling. He was the great grandson of the late AP Hotaling, founder of AP Hotaling Whiskey Company in San Francisco. The younger brother of Simone "Monie" Hotaling Hoag grew up in Woodside CA. He attended St. Joseph Elementary School, The Thacher School and Bellarmine Prep. A loyal brother of Kappa Sigma fraternity, Dick graduated from Denison University in 1954. In November 1955, he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Purdon Duque "Bitsy" of Los Angeles and moved to San Francisco before settling down to raise their family in Hancock Park.

Dick took great pride in his 29 year career with Orange County Lumber Company which was followed by other business ventures with the Salvation Army, KAKS and GSA.

Involvement in his community was a natural passion for Dick. The amount of time and service he gave for others is immeasurable. As a team Dick and Bitsy gave of their time and talent to many organizations: Hollygrove, Devil Pups, the Hospitalité Notre Dame de Lourdes, The Order of Malta, The Order of St.Gregory, The Order of the Holy Seplucher, Little Sisters of the Poor, Las Torres and Las Posada. Simple pleasures came from planting a summer garden for the Carmelite Sisters, serving in any capacity at Holy Family Church, working tirelessly with compassion and great heart on behalf of the sick and the Malades in Lourdes, developing values and skills in the youth that attended the Lourdes Youth Pilgrimage and also the summer Devil Pups program..

A true American, and avid outdoorsman, Dick loved his country and his faith, however, family always came first. He and Bitsy raised their children with direct candor, impeccable honesty, wisdom, respect and love. Many summers were spent as a family at Dana Point, Balboa, the San Juan Islands and The Beach Club.

Dick was a real tinkerer, perfectionist and master woodworking craftsman. He loved his shop which was filled with countless tools and machinery. He could build, fix and repair almost anything!

Dick's friends were of many ages. He made lifetime friends in Spot camp at the Bohemian Grove, the Valley Club, Chaparral, the Men's Garden Club of Los Angeles and Serra Club. He was truly one of the greats of the Greatest Generation. Trustworthy and dependable, his word was his bond. He touched countless lives with his humor, frankness and firm hand shake. He was always happy to coach kids, calm Las Madrinas debutantes or warm the hearts of his guests at the annual Super Bowl party.

In Dick's later years he returned to the great outdoors where he spent much of his time at his treasured Picacho Ranch in the central coastal mountain range of Paso Robles. Nothing spared his love for Picacho as it became his outdoor home and his little slice of heaven.

Surrounded by his beloved wife of 63 years, family and his 2 dogs, Dick passed away quickly at home in Pasadena on May 17, 2019, at 87. Dick is survived by his four children, Elita (David) Balfour, Marsi (Kent) Lauble, Elizabeth(John) Watson, George (Bernadette) Hotaling. He was the beloved PopPop to Tad and Emily Balfour, Meghan (Jesse) Banuelos, Taylor, Patrick (deceased), Brian and MoMo McCarthy, Jane (Derek) Maul, Clarke and Henry Watson, Henry, Madeleine and Will Hotaling, and great grandson Charlie Maul. He is survived by his sister Monie Hoag, brother-in-law Henry Duque, sister-in-law Mary Delia Duque and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 on Thursday, May 30 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1527 Fremont Avenue, South Pasadena.

Dick's love for the beauty of his alma mater grows in the hearts of those who remember him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to The Preston Horticultural Fund c/o Denison University, P.O. Box D, Granville, OH 43023.



