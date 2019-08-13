|
|
Richard John Huff
Apr 20, 1948 - Jul 27, 2019Richard John Huff passed away in Sacramento, California on July 27, 2019 at the age of 71.
Richard was born in San Francisco, California on April 20, 1948, the second of four children. He attended Westmoor High School in Daly City, California.
During his working life, he was self-employed, mostly in construction and contracting, however Rich never let an opportunity pass him by. He also owned an ice-cream store and drove tow trucks, among other things.
Richard enjoyed travel, fishing, gambling, cooking, gardening, playing dominoes and boating. Richard could accomplish almost anything he set his mind to do. He loved people and was an incurable flirt, although his only true love was his wife, Diane. He was a big man in stature with a booming voice, a larger than life personality and the biggest heart of all. He loved telling people how crazy and absurd the world was getting. He loved being a practical joker, and Halloween was his favorite holiday. You rarely saw him without his leather vest, sunglasses and long hair in a ponytail. He had a life-long love affair with hot links and Three Musketeers bars. He hated phonies with a passion and was extremely outspoken in his political views.
Richard is predeceased by his father George, his mother Virginia, his son John, and his brother David.
Richard is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Diane. Married in Reno on May 6, 1989, he worshipped the ground she walked on and knew from their very first meeting "she" was the "one".
Richard is lovingly remembered by his brother Gary, sister Dorothy; children Angel, Tiffiny, Candy, Carol and Alan; several grandchildren, including Jessica, Miracle, and Angelique and several great grandchildren, including Monte. Rich is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, too many to list, but loved, nevertheless.
The celebration of life will be held in Elk Grove, California on August 17, 2019. Cremation has already taken place and the release of his ashes will held in a private ceremony at an undisclosed location.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019