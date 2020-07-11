Richard J. Evets



Born in 1937, native of San Francisco, CA and passed away peacefully at home July 4, 2020 in Roseville, CA where he resided. Richard was proceeded in death by his parents John & Isabella Evets. Survived by Liz Mills & Family, Pam Vetrono and cousins and childhood friend Bill Miranda (Carmen).



Richard attended San Francisco Polytechnic High School where he graduated Class of 1955. He served his country in the U.S. Army and spent time in West Germany. After that he joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local #6, retiring in 1995. Richard enjoyed traveling to Hawaii for fun in the sun and loved his Jazz.



Based on his wishes, there will be no services or celebration of life. A donation can be made to St. Jude's in Richard's Memory.





