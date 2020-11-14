1/1
Richard Jackson
Richard "Rick" Osgood Jackson

Richard "Rick" Osgood Jackson, age 85, of Gualala, California passed away at home on October 27 due to complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Rick was born in Oroville, California to Mary Elsie Osgood and Grover Richard Jackson. The family soon moved to Oakland, and then to what is now called Pleasant Hill, where Rick graduated from high school and continued a life-long love of learning. Rick survived a bout with polio as a child, and was nursed back to health by his mother, Mary, using the Sister Kenny method. One of Rick's vivid memories was coming home on the train with his mother to a boisterous celebration, which marked the end of WWll.

Rick married Jeanne Anne Bostwick on June 26, 1981. They were married 39 years, first making their home in Walnut Creek, California, and then moving to the Mendocino Coast in 1996.

Rick worked for a number of years in the automotive business. He was General Manager of the Mercedes-Benz dealership in Oakland until an early retirement. Rick was an avid reader and loved to learn. Travel was also important to him, and he and Jeanne took many memorable trips. One of his favorite trips was a cruise of the Norwegian fiords. Along with Jeanne, Rick was active in environmental causes, including protecting the Gualala River. Rick was on the Board of Directors of Friends of Gualala River at the time of his death. He enjoyed daily hikes with Jeanne and their golden retrievers. Rick was also known for his famous martinis, his beautiful smile, his innate intelligence, his kindness to all, and his loving relationship with Jeanne.

Rick is survived by his wife, Jeanne, his first wife Dianne Jackson, his children: Ronald Jackson [Sherryl], Cynthia Jackson, Bradley Jackson and Gregory Jackson, his sister, Gail Jackson, sister-in-law Linda Bostwick, brother-in-law Mel Smith, grandchildren Christy Hangartner, Shannon Sunderland [Robert], Kim Jackson, Nicky Stephens, Stacy Abreu [Nick], Cory Stephens and Tawny Stephens, five great grandchildren, and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gerald, "Jerry," Jackson.

Due to the virus, a memorial service will be held when it's safe to gather in groups again. Donations in his memory can be sent to Friends of Gualala River, PO Box 1543, Gualala, CA 95445 or other local charities. Condolences may be sent to the family at PO Box 1029, Gualala, CA 95445.

Arrangements were handled by Chapel by the Sea, Fort Bragg, California


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel By The Sea
445 E Fir St
Fort Bragg, CA 95437
(707) 964-5675
