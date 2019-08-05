|
|
Richard H. KainRichard H. Kain died peacefully at home July 21, 2019 surrounded by love and family. He was an officer with the SFPD before becoming a San Francisco Fireman, Local 798, of which he retired. Rich was always ready to lend a helping hand to both family and friends. He was an avid fisherman passing the love of fishing down through the family and enjoyed gambling when he would get the chance. Rich is survived by his loving wife Barbara and his children, Laurie, Nadine & husband Andy, Richard, Susie & Christopher & wife Jen. Also by his grandchildren, Nick, Jamie, Jonathan, Angela, Lucas & Oliver.
Memorial Mass will be held at St. Isabella's Catholic Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Visitation will be at 10:30am with mass to follow at 11:00am. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul and Hospice By the Bay.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019