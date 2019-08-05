Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Kain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Kain Obituary
Richard H. Kain

Richard H. Kain died peacefully at home July 21, 2019 surrounded by love and family. He was an officer with the SFPD before becoming a San Francisco Fireman, Local 798, of which he retired. Rich was always ready to lend a helping hand to both family and friends. He was an avid fisherman passing the love of fishing down through the family and enjoyed gambling when he would get the chance. Rich is survived by his loving wife Barbara and his children, Laurie, Nadine & husband Andy, Richard, Susie & Christopher & wife Jen. Also by his grandchildren, Nick, Jamie, Jonathan, Angela, Lucas & Oliver.

Memorial Mass will be held at St. Isabella's Catholic Church on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Visitation will be at 10:30am with mass to follow at 11:00am. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul and Hospice By the Bay.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.