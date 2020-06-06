Richard Leroy Karrenbrock

September 6, 1926 – June 4, 2020

On June 4, 2020 Richard Leroy Karrenbrock passed peacefully away at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife and daughter Sherry and Katy Karrenbrock. He was a member of the greatest generation: served in the navy in WWII. After the war, Richard attended and graduated from UCLA and then earned his MBA at Harvard. He worked in investment banking in NYC before settling in SF where he met the love of his life, Sherry McDowell. They were married for 50 years. He was a lover of travel and a sports fanatic. Richard was a member of the California Tennis Club and continued to play tennis well into his eighties. He was also a member of the Pacific Union Club. Richard was on the Board of Convent of the Sacred Heart schools and helped these schools reach their present success through dedication and fundraising. Instead of flowers we would like to have people donate to the San Francisco fire fighters Cancer foundation or the San Francisco firefighters toy drive.



