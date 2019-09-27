|
Richard S. Klein
December 14, 1944 - July 23, 2019Rich Klein died in the afternoon of Tuesday, July 23rd, about five months before his 75th birthday. His death was his way of re-asserting control over his own life.
Rich was born to Beatrice and Gabriel Klein in San Francisco where he was raised. He has a younger brother, Robert, who has survived him.
In high school the advantage of his family's propensity for lively debates became obvious. He was well advanced in his ability to make his point during a discussion and could easily defend his position. It was here that he honed his distrust of authority. In high school he became an expert at avoiding or circumventing things he didn't like and refined his ability to push the limits. He got very good at knowing when to stop. Galileo High school was an important source of many of life's lessons for him, and lifelong friends. His delightful sense of humor blossomed in this environment as well.
Despite the times (mid 1960's) Uncle Sam didn't take him out of circulation. And like many, he truncated his pursuit of higher education. After spending a year at Cal Berkeley as a freshman engineering student he decided that this wasn't what he wanted. He tried City College of San Francisco for a year, spending a lot of time as a lab assistant in the Radio & Television Department operating, maintaining and repairing the TV and radio studio equipment. He eventually returned to Cal Berkeley and earned his BS in Electrical Engineering. He then went to work for McCune Sound, a venerable San Francisco audio/visual rental company.
At McCune he learned the ropes of the business and gravitated toward television. While there he grew their television business and expanded McCune's capabilities in industrial television and television projection. More than once at McCune Rich ended up in the right place at the right time. He was involved in a number of high profile events and tours; the Beatles last public concert at Candlestick Park, and the Monterey Pop Festival to name two.
It is here that he made the audio/visual industry his professional home. He learned the most important attributes for succeeding in the business; careful planning, backup options, and execution. The prime directives were also drummed into his head. "There are NO excuses", and "The show WILL go on." A creed he embraced for the rest of his life.
While working at McCune he fell in love with his future wife, Kerry Wallace, and they were married on June 8th, 1974. This relationship continued until her death on November 5th, 2015. They raised 3 children, Brandon, David and Geovany, who survived him.
Early in their marriage Rich was offered a job in Los Angeles. World Stage was putting together a company that would offer large scale events and concerts using closed circuit television to bring the images and sound to remote audiences. They were looking for someone to handle the technical side of bringing their dream to fruition. Rich took the job and he and Kerry moved to Los Angeles. His job required that he assemble and integrate the production equipment necessary to make these events a success, which he did over the next few years. He had nearly finished the project when, but for some reason or another, World Stage pulled the plug on the entire enterprise and he was left to undo what he had done.
Having acquired some unique skills, professional connections, and a vision of what was needed, he took control of some of the equipment he had assembled and opened his own business, Electronic Projection, Inc., and started doing business as "World Stage". His company provided color television consulting and projection services for conventions, paid ticket events, award show, several movie productions and similar events. He ran this successful business for a number of years. He just kept his eye on the ball and ran with it.
Over time the technology for projecting large television pictures changed, which made providing those services easier and cheaper, inviting competition. He saw the writing on the wall and decided to move on before his equipment became obsolete. Over the years his company had been very good to him and his family.
During this time his wife, Kerry, was pursuing interior decoration and had grown a business that could support the family. Rich retired to become a house husband and a low cost contractor for Kerry's business. When the kids were at a point in their education where they could move, Rich and Kerry made the decision to leave the Los Angeles area for greener pastures elsewhere. They explored a number of places in the US and decided that the Santa Rosa area was where they wanted to live. After finding a home they made the move. Several years later they decided that they wanted to build their own home. After purchasing a lot in Santa Rosa with a stunning western view. Kerry authored and directed the design of their new home. By this time the kids were either in school, working or married.
In his retirement Rich kept himself busy. He involved himself in the Children's Museum as a Playologist. He then moved on to teaching robotics to kids at Sonoma State on a NASA grant. When the program ended, he volunteered to join the Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury for a year, and then served a second year as foreman. He was active in the California Grand Jurors Association for several years after his jury service. Rich also participated in 4 rounds of Burning Man in the early 2000's where he got funky doing AV with a group out of Petaluma.
Rich had always been a very curious person, and spent a good deal of time searching the web for answers. He followed particle physics and what was going at CERN. He enjoyed reading and studying science, engineering and mathematics. He always had a book or two going, both fiction and non-fiction.
Life changed when Kerry was diagnosed with Cancer. Her illness became his project. He made it his full time occupation, using all his skills to discover what her options were, identifying drug studies that she might be qualified for and pushing her oncologist to apply for them. His goal was complete remission, nothing less. It was not in his plan to have her cancer win. In a previous decade he had a hart attack and had undergone a triple bypass. His doctor had told him that his days were numbered. That experience prompted him to plan and arrange for Kerry's support and comfort on the assumption she would survive him. On November 5th, 2015, that didn't happen. He was devastated by the loss of his beloved Kerry.
Rich was changed by her loss. He was no longer complete, something was missing. Life was not as it was. A couple of years later he was diagnosed with cancer. He went after it aggressively, both surgically and pharmacologically. The result was that things looked good, and he enjoyed a couple of years of remission.
During this time he encouraged his children to move back into the family home, which they did. Things were looking good, but in fact weren't. After a period with an apparent clean bill of health, an inoperable tumor appeared in his brain, along with additional tumors in his lungs and Pancreas. Given the location of the brain tumor he decided that he wouldn't fight it. For the fighter that he was, this had to be one of the hardest decisions he ever made.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019