Richard Edward LamboyPassed away on February 29, 2020, in Pleasant Hill, CA at the age of 73.
Faithful husband of Faye and father of Robert Lamboy; cherished brother of Manuel, Bobby (deceased), Ron (deceased), Steve and Sandra Lamboy; loving Uncle to Kendra Lamboy, Tracy O'Keefe, Dominic Lamboy, and Joy Lamboy. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Family and friends may visit Friday, March 6th after 9:00am and are invited to attend the Funeral Service at 10:00am at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020