Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Richard Lamboy


1946 - 2020
Richard Lamboy Obituary
Richard Edward Lamboy

Passed away on February 29, 2020, in Pleasant Hill, CA at the age of 73.

Faithful husband of Faye and father of Robert Lamboy; cherished brother of Manuel, Bobby (deceased), Ron (deceased), Steve and Sandra Lamboy; loving Uncle to Kendra Lamboy, Tracy O'Keefe, Dominic Lamboy, and Joy Lamboy. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

Family and friends may visit Friday, March 6th after 9:00am and are invited to attend the Funeral Service at 10:00am at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
