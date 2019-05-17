Richard LaPlante October 3, 1939 - March 3, 2019 Richard passed away March 3, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Leukemia. He as born in Detroit, Michigan and served in the U.S. Army for 4 yrs in Germany, during the Cold War. Upon his return he worked in the office machine industry in management positions for major companies. Being from Detroit, Richard was a dedicated car guy and always enjoyed attending and competing with his latest entry, and the camaraderie with others in the sport.

He met his future wife Patricia at a county fair exhibit event in Yreka, Calif. They were happily married for 55 years.

He is survived by his wife Patricia and their families and friends. As his doctor at San Francisco VA said so well, "Though he is no longer with us in person, his outgoing personality will live on. His wit and kindness will be missed by all who knew him."

A memorial service was held at Queen of the Peace Catholic Church in Clearlake, California on March 22nd shortly after his passing.

