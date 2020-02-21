|
Richard Diebold Lee
July 31, 1935 - February 14, 2020Born in Fargo, ND, and raised in Bismarck, Richard was the son of a college dean and a kindergarten teacher. His horizons broadened when, as a paperboy for the Minneapolis Tribune, he was awarded a scholarship to Philips Exeter Academy. He went on to attend Stanford University and Yale Law School.
Dick met his future wife, Patricia Taylor, in 1953 at a mixer at Mills College. They married the day after graduation. Throughout their 63-year marriage they supported each other in their respective careers, sharing a love of family, the arts and travel. Dick had a special place in his heart for The Sea Ranch, where he enjoyed many happy times with family and friends from 1970 through 2019.
Dick's distinguished 50-year legal career encompassed service as a Deputy Attorney General for the State of California, partner in a large Sacramento law firm, and over 40 years in legal education: as the first Associate Dean, School of Law, University of California at Davis and as a Professor of Law at Temple University.
Dick was a pioneer in the development of training and educational programs for lawyers within the workplace. He was a Founding Director of the American Institute for Law Training within the Office. He served as the first Director of Professional Development for global law firm Baker & McKenzie, Director of Professional Development for Morrison & Foerster, and Director, Continuing Education of the Bar, State of California.
Throughout his career, Dick actively worked to expand access to legal education for women and other under-represented groups, serving on many committees of the American Bar Association, the Law School Admission Council and the Association of American Law Schools focused on these issues.
A lifelong supporter of the arts, Dick served on the Board of Directors of the Sacramento Symphony and as President of the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players. With Pat, he delighted in attending theatre, opera and concerts, both at home and around the world.
Dick was active in the Episcopal Church in each of the communities in which he lived, serving as Senior Warden of Trinity Cathedral, Sacramento, and Chair of the Board of both the Philadelphia Theological Institute and the Center for Human Services of the Diocese of Pennsylvania. He also served on the Board of the College of Preachers, Washington National Cathedral and on the Board of Trustees of Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley. As Chair of the Board of Trustees of Grace Cathedral, San Francisco, during a period of major transformation, he oversaw the planning and construction of the present Cathedral Close.
In addition to his wife Patricia, Dick is survived by their children Elizabeth, Deborah, and David, daughter-in-law Rachael, granddaughters Sarah, Alice and Elizabeth and 3 great grandchildren.
Memorial Service Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Grace Cathedral, 1100 California Street, San Francisco.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Campaign of San Francisco Community Music Center (SFCMC.org) or Grace Cathedral (gracecathedral.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020