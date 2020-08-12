Richard Lee GreerFebruary 18, 1932 - June 26, 2020Richard Lee Greer passed into the Hands of God on the 26th of June, 2020 after a long and courageous journey through health issues. His devoted Wife, Hannah Greer, passed away 6th December, 2019.Richard L. Greer was born on February 18, 1932 in Birmingham, Alabama. He is survived by his daughters -- Dr. Deborah Greer (San Francisco, CA); Roni Raulwing and her husband Peter Raulwing (Saratoga, CA); son -- Rick Greer (San Jose, CA).Richard L. Greer was also survived by his siblings-- Robert Greer (Alabama) and Carrie (Alabama).Although physical distance separated the family, they remain unified in the comfort and privilege of having loved this extraordinary man of Christ.Richard and Hannah were married on the 30th of November, 1966 and celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in 2019. During their decades-long marriage, they shared a love for the Lord, the good things in life - the company of family, close friends and great food.Richard proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He loved Westerns, boxing, and was a "baby whisperer". He could calm any child that was distressed in no time.Through Hannah's effort, Richard traveled to many parts of Europe and lived with his family in the US, Korea, and Germany.Richard proudly served in the US Army for 20 years and 10 years at Westinghouse. His two main important roles were "dad" to three rambunctious children and a faithful disciple of the church. With his love, faith and belief, Richard L. Greer left a loving mark on all he met and touched.