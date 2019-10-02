|
|
Richard T. Leveroni
October 17, 1929 - September 29, 2019Richard Thomas Leveroni, passed away on September 29, 2019. Born in San Francisco, Ca on October 17, 1929 to the late Mario & Josephine Leveroni.
Richard graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1948. That same year Richard went on to enlist in the military. He was a proud military veteran, having served both in the Army and Air Force a total of 7 years. 3 of those years having been active duty in Korea during the war. He went on to work in the beverage industry for nearly 40 years before retiring.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents as well as his siblings Alvin, Mario and Robert Leveroni. Survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Gloria Mangano Leveroni and 5 nephews and nieces.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Wed. Oct. 9, 2019 from 9:30AM – 10:30AM at Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, So. SF. Procession to follow to Mater Dolorosa Church, 307 Willow Ave., So. SF. for 11:00AM funeral mass. Committal Italian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation In Memory of Richard T. Leveroni to The SPCA of Monterey P.O Box 3058 Monterey, CA 93942 or Capuchin Franciscan Seminarian Appeal 2019, 1345 Cortez Ave. Burlingame, CA 94010
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019