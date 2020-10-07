1/1
Richard McMichael
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard D. (Mike) McMichael

Richard D. (Mike) McMichael, who was a bartender at some of San Francisco's finest restaurants died of lung cancer at 86 on September 27. Mike was born November 17, 1933, Taft, Calif., to Willie Berneice Phillips McMichael and Charles Dean McMichael.


He is survived by his wife Rosemarie McMichael, San Francisco; daughter Pam Harries, son-in-law Paul Harries, and grandchildren Molly Harries and Jack Harries, Sydney, Australia; brother Bob McMichael and wife Pat, Lompoc, Calif.; sisters Penny Elliott, Sacramento, Calif.; and Marie Brown, Folsom, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews, including his very special niece, Julie "Juju" Kirkpatrick, and her husband Mike, Clear Lake, Minn.


The family remains grateful to all the people who cared for him. They wish to thank all the doctors and nurses at UCSF Parnassus who tended to Mike so kindly as well as the EMS team from SFFD Firestation House 26. His family and friends everywhere will miss him. Mike was a man loved by many. He was compassionate and knew that as you do, so shall you be done unto.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved