Richard McMichael

Richard D. (Mike) McMichael



Richard D. (Mike) McMichael, who was a bartender at some of San Francisco's finest restaurants died of lung cancer at 86 on September 27. Mike was born November 17, 1933, Taft, Calif., to Willie Berneice Phillips McMichael and Charles Dean McMichael.





He is survived by his wife Rosemarie McMichael, San Francisco; daughter Pam Harries, son-in-law Paul Harries, and grandchildren Molly Harries and Jack Harries, Sydney, Australia; brother Bob McMichael and wife Pat, Lompoc, Calif.; sisters Penny Elliott, Sacramento, Calif.; and Marie Brown, Folsom, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews, including his very special niece, Julie "Juju" Kirkpatrick, and her husband Mike, Clear Lake, Minn.





The family remains grateful to all the people who cared for him. They wish to thank all the doctors and nurses at UCSF Parnassus who tended to Mike so kindly as well as the EMS team from SFFD Firestation House 26. His family and friends everywhere will miss him. Mike was a man loved by many. He was compassionate and knew that as you do, so shall you be done unto.





