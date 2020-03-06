|
Richard George Mendribil Jr.Richard George Mendribil Jr., native San Franciscan, age 71, passed away in Gilbert, AZ on February 13th, 2020. Born and raised in San Francisco, Rich graduated from Lowell High School, followed by the University of San Francisco, and went on to complete pharmacy school at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. He launched his career at French Hospital in San Francisco, and continued to become the Pharmacy Director at Seton Hospital in Daly City, CA. He recently retired from Northern Arizona Healthcare, where he was the Health System Director of Pharmacy for Northern Arizona Healthcare based in Flagstaff, Arizona.
In addition to his robust career, Rich enjoyed watching an exciting San Francisco 49ers or Giants game, golfing with friends, fly fishing in the mountains, boating, water and snow skiing while visiting his beloved Lake Tahoe, and wine tasting across Europe. In addition to Rich's generosity and enduring thoughtfulness, his quick wit while telling an amusing story over a glass of wine with family and friends were among his many admired qualities. Rich always kept his strong American patriotism and held onto his Catholic upbringing. He will be remembered, missed, and loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his devoted companion, Anne Freyer, his brother Gary Mendribil (Kris Mendribil), nephews, Jeffrey and Kenneth Mendribil, and niece Johanna (Mendribil) Hill. Rich was preceded in death by his brother, Craig and sister, Donna. A graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, CA on March 14th, 2020 at 10a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rich's name to the or the Creighton University scholarship fund.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020