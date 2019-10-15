|
Richard "Dick" M. Fulkerson SrPassed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 at the age of 84. Dick was born in 1935 in Joplin Missouri. His family moved often, finally settling in Sacramento in the early 50's where he graduated from San Juan High School in 1955 and shortly thereafter met and married the love of his life, Caroll. Dick and Caroll settled in South San Francisco. He worked for Kilpatrick's Bakeries in San Francisco for 38 years. He also proudly served for 24 years as a reserve police officer in South San Francisco from 1973 – 1997. In his retirement he enjoyed traveling the USA in his RV with Caroll by his side. He took great pleasure in fishing, woodwork, sports, and spending time with family and friends.
Dick is survived by his wife Caroll of 64 years, son Rick (Clara), 3 grandchildren, Melissa, Richard and Erica, 1great-grandson Owen, sister Rosalee, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his son Scott, brother Calvin Clark, and sisters Mavis, Dolores and Bernice.
Friends may visit Saturday October 19, 2019 at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where viewing will begin at 9:00 AM and services at 10:30 AM. Lunch Reception begins at 12:00 noon at Vals in Daly City.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019