Richard Meyers
Richard William Meyers

Richard was a native San Franciscan, born May 18, 1932 and passed away on August 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with vascular dementia. He served three years in the Army as a cook in Korea. After returning from Korea, he married Helen Marie Kent on February 16, 1957, and together they raised 3 children in Noe Valley. Richard and Helen were active in the San Francisco Dahlia Society, which he continued after her death in 1999. Richard was truly a character, who lived full of intellectual curiosity, constant learning and loved to regale friends with tales from his past. Always wanting to keep busy, he began taking tango dancing lessons at City College after Helen's passing. Besides his well-known passion for dancing and dahlias, he took great interest in dogs, especially his Scottish Terrier, which he would be seen walking throughout the neighborhood of Diamond Heights. He will be missed by his family, friends and all those who met him while he walked his dog.

He is survived by son William (Salve) and daughter Mary Ann; sister Gail, nieces Carol (Hendrick), Denise, and Karen (Steve); grand nephew Matthew (Mary Ellis) and great grand niece Margaret Ellis.
He was preceded in death by son Michael and nephew Johnny.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, a celebration of life will be held next year. Since Richard was a lifelong dog lover those who would like to make a donation in his memory, the family suggests Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco, or the Dementia Society of America.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
