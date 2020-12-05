Richard Purmort Milner

September 1, 1941 - October 31, 2020

Richard Purmort Neville Milner died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Asturias, Spain at the age of 79 after a short battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Anne Milner and Jon Miller, his nephew Matt Miller, niece Sophia Miller in San Francisco, California. His children and grandchildren: daughter Sasha and son-in-law Grant Harbrecht and their children Kate (20), Grant Jr (17) and Austin (14) in Charlotte, NC, son John in Oceanside, California, daughter-in-law Encarna Segura Milner and grandson Paolo (20) in Barcelona, Spain and daughter Christina in Oklahoma City, OK.



Richard was loved by his family and friends around the world. He was an avid traveler and encouraged his children to explore the world. He knew being a global citizen was a gift that makes us more accepting of others. Richard was proud to have served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He never shied away from extending his hand to those in need or sharing his experience, strength and hope with others. He was focused on creating programs for veterans and those in recovery on the Camino de Santiago in Spain.



He taught his family so many lessons and we are forever grateful he was ours. We are thankful for his life and are comforted that we know he loved his family deeply. In lieu of flowers, please support Richard's passion with a donation to VA programs or those in recovery. Do as Richard would do and extend a hand to help.





