1/1
Richard Milner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Purmort Milner
September 1, 1941 - October 31, 2020
Richard Purmort Neville Milner died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Asturias, Spain at the age of 79 after a short battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Anne Milner and Jon Miller, his nephew Matt Miller, niece Sophia Miller in San Francisco, California. His children and grandchildren: daughter Sasha and son-in-law Grant Harbrecht and their children Kate (20), Grant Jr (17) and Austin (14) in Charlotte, NC, son John in Oceanside, California, daughter-in-law Encarna Segura Milner and grandson Paolo (20) in Barcelona, Spain and daughter Christina in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Richard was loved by his family and friends around the world. He was an avid traveler and encouraged his children to explore the world. He knew being a global citizen was a gift that makes us more accepting of others. Richard was proud to have served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He never shied away from extending his hand to those in need or sharing his experience, strength and hope with others. He was focused on creating programs for veterans and those in recovery on the Camino de Santiago in Spain.

He taught his family so many lessons and we are forever grateful he was ours. We are thankful for his life and are comforted that we know he loved his family deeply.  In lieu of flowers, please support Richard's passion with a donation to VA programs or those in recovery. Do as Richard would do and extend a hand to help.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved