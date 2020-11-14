Richard Stanley Nedwick



On Monday, November 9, 2020, Richard Stanley Nedwick, loving son and father, passed away at the age of 58. Richard was born in San Mateo, California, on February 26, 1962 to Richard and Susan (Kleinert) Nedwick. Ricky attended St. Catherine of Siena grammar school, and Serra High School, class of 1980. Rich continued his Grandfathers and Fathers legacy by becoming a state licensed painting contractor for almost 40 years. Rick had a bitchin smile, loved his dogs, and enjoyed listening to rock n roll. He raised one son, Max, whom he left behind along with his mother, Susan. A celebration of life will take place this coming spring at the family home on Costa Rica Ave. Love you, Dad.



