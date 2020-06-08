Richard "Dick" Petrich
Richard D. "Dick" Petrich
August 5, 1930 – June 4, 2020
Peacefully at home with his four sons beside him. Beloved son of the late Max E. and Josephine (nee' Denahy). Dearly beloved father of Richard J. (Marilyn), Mark C. (Dorthy), David E. (Tina), & Daniel S. (Emma); adored grandfather of Max, Megan, Josephine, Erik, Emily, Tessa, Julia and Jacqueline; proud great grandfather of Leila, Soleil, Vega, Elliot and Onyx; loving uncle of Denice, Debra, Laura and Joan; dear cousin of Rose Liardet; younger brother of the late Max A. (Lucy) Petrich and life partner of the late Rita Howse. A native San Franciscan, he attended St. Anne of the Sunset Elementary, Sacred Heart High School and City College of S.F. A lifelong pianist. A gregarious and fun loving patriarch.
Committal at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.



