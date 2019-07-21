Home

Richard Sears Phipps "Dick"

Richard Sears Phipps was born in Syracuse, New York on February 25, 1922. He died suddenly at age 97 on July 17, 2019 in his home in Foster City, CA, where he lived independently.

Dick attended Northfield Mount Hermon prep school in MA, and UC Berkeley. Richard was a pilot on USS Lunga Point in World War ll, taught high school and retired as a political science professor at College of San Mateo.

A unique and dapper gentleman, Dick enjoyed travel, reading, writing, symphony and storytelling. He always carried treats in his pocket for the many dogs he had as pets and friends.

Richard is survived by his sons Jason Phipps (Victoria) of Vallejo, Larry Phipps (Lynn) of Chico and Paul Wedel (Rae) of San José, three granddaughters and his first wife, Patricia Phipps.  His wife, Charleen, predeceased him in 2005

No services are planned. Donations in his memory may be made to the College of San Mateo Foundation at http://www.foundation.smccd.edu/donate.php

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from July 26 to July 28, 2019
