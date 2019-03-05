Richard Joseph Piazza December 1, 1936 – March 1, 2019 "The Best" - Rich passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in San Mateo on March 1, 2019 from complications of ALS. He was 82. Rich was born in San Francisco to Sam and Marie Piazza. He attended Poly High, City College and Cal Poly. He loved football and is proud to be in the Poly High Hall of Fame. Rich travelled the world with his wife and friends, loved surfing and playing tennis; but more than anything spending time with his beloved family and friends both here and in Maui.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Carolyn (nee Clifford); children Thomas (Leslie), Richie and Theresa; grandchildren: Ali, Daniel, Victoria and Sam; great-grandson Ryker; his sisters Peg and Marge; nephews Scott and Steve Brunner and Steve Johnson and his cousins Alan, Michael, Charlene and Sonny.

A memorial Mass and Celebration of his Life will be on Monday March 11, 2019, 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Angels Church, 1721 Hillside Dr., Burlingame. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Forbes Norris ALS Center, 2324 Sacramento St., San Francisco 94115 in Rich's honor would be appreciated.





