|
|
Richard Renteria
April 23, 1931 - September 13, 2019Richard Renteria passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 after a full and varied life of 88 years. Richard's parents, Cornelio and Trinidad Renteria, immigrated to California from Zacatecas, Mexico. They made their home at Rancho Sespe in Ventura County, a large-scale agricultural operation that was home to many families who worked in its fields and citrus production facilities. Richard was born in 1931, the only son in the middle of six sisters—Rosalina, Consuelo, Amparo, Aurora, Ramona, and Ana Maria. After graduating from high school, Richard enlisted in the Air Force to serve his country. He was stationed in the Aleutian Islands, serving as a control tower operator and ground control approach operator. His love of technology and his natural aptitude allowed him to benefit from the GI bill, and he hung his diploma (U.C. Berkeley, 1957) over his desk for all of his life. Over the span of a 36-year career as an electrical engineer, Richard worked at Convair in San Diego, serving on the team that developed an ejection seat for the F-106, and at Lockheed Missiles and Space in Sunnyvale, working on projects that included the Agena space vehicle and Milstar satellite programs. Richard met his first wife, Bess Papadapoulos, at Lockheed, and they married in 1962. While at Lockheed, Richard was known to answer the phone using his department name, "Reliability"—which served as an apt nickname until his retirement in 1993. In 1997, Richard, long-divorced, fell in love with and married Barbara Reynolds, the manager of the complex where he lived. They began a new life, caring for each other and traveling the globe. Richard lost his dear Barbara in 2018, and he missed her greatly, but he continued to make new friends and was able to spend time with his son from his first marriage. Richard will be remembered as a caring, thoughtful, and patient brother, uncle, husband, father (and father-in-law), and friend to all who were fortunate to know and love him. Richard is survived by his son Andrew Renteria, three sisters, Aurora Castañon of Camarillo, Ramona Vella of Los Angeles, and Mary Ann Mendoza of Long Beach, brothers-in-law Ruben Preciado of Ventura, Salvador Ibarra of Bakersfield, and Albert Mendoza of Long Beach, and by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 16, 2019