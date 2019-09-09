|
Richard D. Reutlinger
July 13, 1936 - June 29, 2019Richard Reutlinger, a pioneer in San Francisco's Victorian revival movement, passed away peacefully in his home after a brief illness on June 29th. He was surrounded by what he loved most - his friends, his splendid, Italianate home and the joyful melodies of a ragtime concert being held in his parlor. Born in Lexington, Nebraska to Roy Reutlinger and Ann Rhodes, Richard came to San Francisco as a young man in 1956 and became the office manager for Arthur Anderson, where he worked until his retirement. A founding member of the Victorian Alliance and passionate preservationist, Richard bought a decaying, 1886 Victorian off Alamo Square in 1965 and spent the next half-century restoring it to its original glory. Called "the most famous Victorian home in the country" it became the gathering place for countless house tours, ragtime concerts and meetings supporting historic restoration. Always ready to welcome visitors and guests Richard was generous and encouraging, an inspiration to preservationists near and far. His passion in fact was his true legacy, one that his friends will continue to honor and preserve.
Memorial services were privately held.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019