Richard Rolle

Richard Secondo Rolle
Age 77, passed away on July 11th surrounded by his wife and children after a valiant battle with cancer. Richard was born in San Francisco to John and Enes Rolle.
He retired from PG&E after 35 years as an Electric Foreman and he was a member of the Concession and Program Employees Union for 39 years. He was also a member of Peninsula Italian American Club, the Foster City Rod and Gun Club and the Monte Cristo Social Club for many years.
Richard loved spending time with his family at their second home at Clearlake. He also loved fishing and hunting with his friends and family and traveling with his beloved wife. His favorite pastime was watching his grandchildren on the baseball field, basketball court, playing cards or simply having them around.
He leaves his loving wife Rose of 56 years, his children Paul (Lisa), Christine Damico (Joe), John (Renee), Michael (Elisa) and his pride and joy, 9 grandchildren, Vanessa, Nicholas, Annie, Ricky, Dominic, Jack, Alessandra, Jacob and Dario.
Due to Covid, Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richard's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Wounded Warrior Project
.