Richard Lee Schadt Dec 8, 1935 -May 2, 2019 After a long battle with Alzheimer's, landscape architect Richard (Dick) Lee Schadt died on May 2, 2019. He was 83 years old.



Richard was born on December 8, 1935 in Bethlehem, PA to parents Bessie and Edward Schadt. He grew up in the countryside working on farms, and then studied agriculture at Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, PA.



But a talent for horticulture design caught his professor's eye, and he was encouraged to go into landscape architecture instead. This led to a graduate degree in the Master's Program in Landscape Architecture at the University of Pennsylvania in 1963, where he was taught by legendary titans Louis Kahn and Ian McHarg.



Richard married his high school sweetheart, Ethel Keller, a Latin teacher, and the two left Pennsylvania for the West Coast. There, he joined the renowned firm of Lawrence Halprin in 1964 where he worked on improvements to Market Street in San Francisco.



Richard left Halprin's office and started his own business. He leaves a legacy of creativity throughout the Bay Area.



Some of his works include the renovation of Mountain Lake Park in 1985, beloved by brave children for its concrete slide; varied exterior spaces for the California Pacific Medical Center

Women and Children's Center Campus; Seward Street Mini Park with sculptor Ruth Asawa; and numerous private gardens, which led to lifelong friendships with many of his clients.



In his retirement, he showed a passion for California history. He loved visiting the Sierras, Camp Mather, and Yosemite National Park. And he welcomed friends and family into his home, which he remodeled himself.



Richard is predeceased by his parents and Ethel Schadt. He is survived by his son, San Francisco architect Lawrence Schadt, and daughter-in-law Claudine Zap Friedberg; his long-time partner, Ellen McAllister, and her daughters, Loreen McAllister and Julie McAllister Popovic (Robert), as well as grandchildren Kaiden, Shaeleigh, Ryan, and Daniel; and his sister, Nancy Zosa, and his many nieces and nephews.



Donations can be made to the Nature Conservancy, Sierra Club or as an honorary gift.



Service is private and celebration of life is pending.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary