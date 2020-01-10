|
Richard H. Schroeter Dick, a loving husband, father and Papa, passed away peacefully at home on January 7, 2020, at the age of 83, surrounded by his loved ones. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara Schroeter (née Lehnherr), his devoted children Karen Alsaker, Christopher Streeter (Desiree), Janet Rodriguez (Brian), grandchildren Joshua and Kyleigh Alsaker, his niece Elizabeth Ewbank (William), and his nephew, Ed Santos, Jr. (Shaida). He is predeceased by his loving first wife, Judith Schroeter, his infant daughter, Kristine Schroeter, his parents, Henry and Elizabeth Schroeter, his son-in-law Robert Alsaker ("Bert") and his sister, Maureen H. Costello.
Dick was born in San Francisco on September 4, 1936 and was a life-long resident of Daly City since 1957. He graduated Mission High School in 1955, honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957, the Army Reserve until 1963 and spent his career in the food industry, retiring as a District Sales Manager for Granny Goose Foods.
"Dickie" was a mischievous little guy while growing up and never outgrew those sorts of shenanigans. He spent his childhood summers in Canada with his maternal family and loved his time there, cherishing those memories throughout his adult life. His favorite vacation destinations were Lake Tahoe and Kauai with his family. He found much contentment in Kauai and never passed up a Mai Tai, Johnny Walker Green Label or the "local" Primo beer while there. He was a devoted family man, an old school gentleman, incredibly charismatic, loved to share, always the life of the party, had a playful sense of humor, thoroughly enjoyed his Rye Manhattan's, Martinis and a Toto's #2 pizza. Dick was loved by all, FARJ!
A funeral service is scheduled for 11a.m. on Friday, January 17th at Duggan's Serra Mortuary in Daly City. Burial to follow at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno. Flowers may be sent to Duggan's at 500 Westlake Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or a .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020