Richard B. Simkalo Richard Bogden Simkalo passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by his loving family, Gerry, his wife of almost 67 years, son Jim (Karen), daughter Laurie, grandchildren Jenna, Christopher, Tyler, Nick and Thomas and great -grandchildren Christopher and Sophia.

Dick was born on January 2, 1928, to Joseph and Tillie Simkalo, who emigrated from the Ukraine in 1915. He was graduated from Fordham University in 1949. In 1951, he married Gerry, the love of his life. During the first year of their marriage, Dick was sent to the Korean War, serving as an Air Force Intelligence Officer. After the war, Dick and Gerry settled in Roslyn, New York, where they welcomed their children Jim and Laurie. In 1972, the family moved west to Belvedere, where Dick began his successful career in real estate. He initially joined Grub and Ellis, where he made many lifelong friends. After a few years at Grub and Ellis, Dick went out on his own, opening RBS Properties.

Dick loved travel, good food, classical music and celebrating life. He enjoyed painting, gardening and playing tennis and golf. Nothing made him happier than seeing his friends and family gathered around the dinner table eating good food, laughing and telling stories. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends. His funeral mass will be at 11 am on Friday, May 24th at St. Sebastian's Catholic Church, 373 Bon Air Road, Greenbrae. A reception at Boca Tavern, 340 Ignacio Blvd, Novato, will immediately follow the mass.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 22 to May 24, 2019