Resources More Obituaries for Richard Slinn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Slinn III

Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard Quentin Slinn III June 18,1965 - February 15, 2019 Richard Quentin Slinn III, known to his friends and family as "Rich", often enjoyed reading obituaries. Some would consider it a morbid endeavor, but not him. He was a student of history and marveled at the depths of human accomplishment, and often delighted to learn an unexpected detail about a CEO, an artist, or a Nobel Prize winner or of the life story of extraordinary people living deceptively ordinary lives. Rich's own life story would arguably fall in this latter category.



Rich passed away on February 15, 2019 at the age of 53. He spent his last 20 months valiantly battling glioblastoma.



Rich, who was named after his grandfather and father, was born in Coral Cables, Florida on June 18th, 1965 to Dick and Grace Slinn, the eldest of two children; his sister, Darcy arrived four years later. When he was a toddler, Rich's parents moved the family to Ramsey, New Jersey where they lived for five years before settling in Moraga, California until Rich graduated high school. Much of Rich's youth was spent playing sports (swimming, skiing, skateboarding, and water polo), spending time with good friends, watching movies, listening to music and reading.



During college at the University of California, Santa Barbara, Rich studied Italian Literature and History, and had moved to Italy to learn the language and immerse himself in the country's rich history and culture. He spent time working at the Peggy Guggenheim Museum in Venice, and then went on to Columbia University in New York where he received a Master's in International Affairs, and found his way onto Wall Street and a career in finance that would span three decades. Rich was with J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Northern California at the time of his passing.



Rich was a lifelong learner and mentor to many, who tackled the fast-moving and complex world of finance with a steady hand, embracing the philosophy of "keep it simple" and yet understood the wants and needs of his clients and colleagues.



He found his life partner, Jeanne Lewis, whom he married in 2003 after a multi-year friendship. Together they built a rich life immersed in love for each other, for nature, for music, for raising their children, and being by the water; whether at their cottage in Inverness, standing in the water fly-fishing, or sitting on a bench at Crissy Field, which became a daily endeavor after he was diagnosed. Rich always loved the water, maybe it was the little bit of Samoan in his blood. He felt that its impermanence was a vessel to keeping us ever present to it, and to life.



Rich lived a full and authentic life. He rarely deviated from feeling like the luckiest man alive, and his only possible regret was wishing he had more time. Yet, his love for his family surpassed everything else. He was a man of few, but always poignant words, and there are no words to describe how much he will be missed by his family, his friends, and all who had the joy of knowing him. His intelligence, strength, courage, kindness and humor will live on in all who knew him.



Richard is survived by his wife of 16-years, Jeanne Lewis Slinn, daughter, Ella (20), son, Dexter (14), his sister Darcy (Rodney) Grieve, and parents, Grace and Dick.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries