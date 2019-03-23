Richard "Dick" Spielman Richard "Dick" Spielman, 85, of San Francisco, passed away on February 25, 2019 with his beloved wife Yvonne Lazatin at his side. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Lynda Spielman of New York (John Moser), brother Bill Spielman of New York (Gail), four nieces and a nephew.

Dick was born in Queens, NY and graduated from Bryant High School where he was president of his class. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1955 and then graduated from Queens College with a B.A. in Economics.

Dick was a person of humor, kindness, imagination, and loved interacting with people. His buddies nicknamed him "Dial-a-joke," a moniker he lived up to with a joke for every occasion. He appeared as Santa Claus to many a friend's children and displayed a number of quick and fascinating magic tricks.

With his passion for music, for thirty years, Dick organized his annual Cable Car Caroling, hiring local musicians to join him in ringing in the Holiday Season. Not one to be caught off guard, Dick carried a xylophone and music material stored in the trunk of his car.

As a successful marketer, Dick worked for Olivetti and Sony Corporations in his early career. Transferring to San Francisco as a regional manager for Sony Business products, he immediately fell in love with his new city. Thereafter, he established his own company, RGS Creative Marketing, a local and nationally regarded business.

He volunteered his time for 30 years serving on the Board of Directors of the United Ostomy Association, Golden Gate Chapter. He also served as Vice President for 8 years.

Dick will be especially missed about town and in his neighborhood. As he walked his home of 40 years he engaged many, taking time to ask about their families and lives. As a good friend said, "Now Richard is brushing off a few of his best jokes for his Maker."

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019