Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Richard Arden Steele

March 26, 1930 - June 23, 2019

Richard Arden Steele, husband of Aileen Judith (deceased) and formerly of Gloria Cauchi (deceased), passed peacefully on Saturday, June 23rd in Cameron Park, CA.
He is survived by his children Janis Diane Steele Peixoto, Patrice Karen Steele Leong, Jeffrey Richard Steele, and Melanie Anne Steele; his grandchildren Michael Joseph Peixoto, David Steele Peixoto, Christine Diane Peixoto Windsor, and Allison Renee Leong (deceased), Lauren Nicole Steele Gothard, Ashleigh Breanne Steele, Caitlin Elizabeth Steele, and Leah Dolly Brant; and his great-grandchildren Matilda Christine Peixoto, Phoebe Katariina Peixoto, Freya Skye Peixoto, River MacKenzie Peixoto, Sophie Jane Windor, Caileigh Mae Gothard, Teagen June Gothard, Dylan Robert Steele, and Jaxon James Warda.
Friends and family of Richard are welcome to attend a celebration of his life at 11AM on Friday July 5th, 2019, at Duggan's Serra Mortuary at 500 Westlake Avenue in Daly City.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Richard's name.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 1, 2019
