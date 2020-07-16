Richard Stone

Richard Oliver Stone

9/19/1933 – May 21, 2020

Resident of Berkeley, California

Dick passed away peacefully at his home in Berkeley at age 87. A lifelong resident of Berkeley, Dick attended Berkeley High. After high school he went on join the Army Reserves where he served during the Korean War. Returning home, he attended Armstrong Business School. After a time he landed a job at the U.S. Post Office delivering mail and eventually established his ideal route in Orinda. He retired after thirty years.

Dick loved many different activities. He and his two brothers fished in San Francisco Bay and Bodega Bay from the boats they owned. Dick was a good golfer and often played at Tilden Golf Course. He would travel with friends to golf tournaments around California and across the United States. An avid reader, he was a lover of poetry and philosophy with a special interest in spirituality and the occult.

Dick loved horse racing. After work and after studying the racing form, he would hurry off to Golden Gate Fields racetrack to meet his friends and place a bet on the last couple of races. He was cited in the book A Breed Apart by Mike Helm - a behind-the-scenes look at the world of horse racing. "Stoneman", as his friends called him, played the ponies for over 50 years.

Dick loved retirement and eventually moved to Strawberry Creek Lodge in Berkeley where he lived until his death. It was the perfect location near his favorite hangouts like Spengers Fish Grotto, Brennans Irish Pub and Golden Gate Fields racetrack. Neighbors especially appreciated the gardens Dick attended to around the community.

Dick was the loving son of the late Clinton and Dora Stone. A lifelong bachelor, he was preceded in death by his brother Robert Stone and wife Eileen, his brother Peter Stone and his brother in-law Joseph Reilly. He is survived by his loving sister Bessie Reilly of San Leandro. "Uncle Dick" also leaves behind three generations of loving nieces and nephews. He spent a great deal of time and energy with his entire family and is loved and respected immensely.

Always selfless, Dick donated his body to science to help improve the quality of life for all of us.



Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Life will be held at a future date.





