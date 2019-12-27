|
Richard Conrad StrebelRichard "Dick" Strebel passed away peacefully on December 17th, 2019, surrounded by loving family members.
He was born on March 26th, 1940 in San Mateo, California, to parents Bertha and Fred Strebel, and siblings Betty and Fred.
Richard attended Hillsdale High School and was a member of the varsity football team. During that time, he also met the love of his life and future wife of 60 years, Sondra "Sandy" Dean. They became an official couple during a school ski trip, when the fates aligned and paired the two together during a game of "Spin the Bottle." Shortly after graduation, they were happily married, and blessed with two beautiful daughters soon thereafter.
In 1958, Richard joined the United States Navy and was eventually called to active duty in Vietnam. Upon arriving home, he took up the family trade as a locksmith. He opened, Keylo Locks on Laurel Street in San Carlos in 1968, and successfully ran the business for 50 years. He was a cherished member of the community and was always available to cut a key or tell a story, to friends and strangers alike. Keylo Locks is succeeded by Richard's grandson Kyle, who followed him in trade.
Richard was an avid golfer, a brilliant card player, and a loving grandfather. He was always the most charismatic person in any room he entered, and never left companions wanting for a good time. He was beloved by all and will be missed dearly.
Richard is survived by his wife Sondra, daughters Lisa and Kelly, sister Betty, and seven loving grandchildren. He will be forever at rest on his family's property in Trinity County. In Lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the at atc.alz.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019