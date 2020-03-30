|
|
Richard TomRichard Tom passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was born in San Francisco in 1936. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Lillian Haw Tom, brothers Kenneth, Wallace, Harvey and Raymond, and sister Virginia Tom.
He is survived by his wife Sophie of 55 years, children Jeffrey of Foster City, CA, Lawrence of Rolling Hills Estates, CA, daughters-in-law Cindy and Patty and grandchildren Samantha, Owen, Bryce and Natalie, sisters Peggy Gee and Penelope Chin and numerous beloved nephews and nieces.
He was raised in San Francisco and graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in Engineering. He was a dedicated civil servant with the State of California for 42 years. His time was spent split between the San Francisco Bay Toll Crossings, CalTrans and the Public Utilities Commission. He was also a long time member of the Chinese-American Institute of Engineers and Scientists for whom he served as past President and Investment Scholarship Chairman.
After retirement, Richard spent his time volunteering with the Chinese American Historical Society and the Asian Art Museum and traveling extensively throughout the world. He was most proud of having visited all seven continents and such exotic places as Easter Island, Galapagos Islands and Antarctica.
Celebration of life service will be held at a time and place to be determined later.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Richard Tom to The Chinese American Institute of Engineers and Scientists Scholarship Fund, 1230 Powell St., San Francisco, CA 94133 or First Chinese Baptist Church, 15 Waverly Place, San Francisco, CA 94108.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020