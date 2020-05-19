Richard Tullis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard George TullisJanuary 11th,1944 - April 8th,2020Rick Tullis was born in Los Angeles, California son to Helen Van Aken and Richard Anthony Tullis. He was a life long California resident. He grew up in West Covena with his half sisters Charette and Antoinette, by Thomas Serazin. Rick served in the U.S. Army as an Army Security Agent stationed in Ankara, Turkey. He attended San Francisco State College where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, and University of San Francisco where he earned a Law Degree in 1973. Rick was a dedicated public servant working for the Attorney General's office for 30 years where he led litigation teams on a number of high profile cases. He had a passion for public service, and civic engagement including his work on numerous political campaigns, and his support for the Marin Smart Train. In retirement, Rick worked as a mediator and arbitrator until his passing. He is survived by three daughters Kerry Hattevik, Angela Wynia, and Lauren Tullis as well as four grandchildren. He lived in San Rafael.
There will be a virtual service at 1:00 on May 24th, 2020 on the Nativity San Rafael Facebook page.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 19 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved