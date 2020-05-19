Richard George TullisJanuary 11th,1944 - April 8th,2020Rick Tullis was born in Los Angeles, California son to Helen Van Aken and Richard Anthony Tullis. He was a life long California resident. He grew up in West Covena with his half sisters Charette and Antoinette, by Thomas Serazin. Rick served in the U.S. Army as an Army Security Agent stationed in Ankara, Turkey. He attended San Francisco State College where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, and University of San Francisco where he earned a Law Degree in 1973. Rick was a dedicated public servant working for the Attorney General's office for 30 years where he led litigation teams on a number of high profile cases. He had a passion for public service, and civic engagement including his work on numerous political campaigns, and his support for the Marin Smart Train. In retirement, Rick worked as a mediator and arbitrator until his passing. He is survived by three daughters Kerry Hattevik, Angela Wynia, and Lauren Tullis as well as four grandchildren. He lived in San Rafael.

There will be a virtual service at 1:00 on May 24th, 2020 on the Nativity San Rafael Facebook page.





