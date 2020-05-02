Richard VerducciJuly 9, 1933 - April 19, 2020Richard Verducci of Danville, CA passed away on April 19, 2020. He was survived by his beloved wife Pat Verducci, his two children Lisa and Paul, their spouses Tim and Deborah, his two grandchildren Krista and Melissa, their spouses Omar and Mario and his three great grandchildren Josiah, Dace and Chloe.



Richard proudly served the community as Captain of the Daly City Fire Department for 30 years. He was a devoted family man and friend to many, he will be greatly missed.



Due to COVID-19 related restrictions for public gatherings memorial services are not yet scheduled.





