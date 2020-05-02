Richard Verducci
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard VerducciJuly 9, 1933 - April 19, 2020Richard Verducci of Danville, CA passed away on April 19, 2020. He was survived by his beloved wife Pat Verducci, his two children Lisa and Paul, their spouses Tim and Deborah, his two grandchildren Krista and Melissa, their spouses Omar and Mario and his three great grandchildren Josiah, Dace and Chloe.

Richard proudly served the community as Captain of the Daly City Fire Department for 30 years. He was a devoted family man and friend to many, he will be greatly missed.

Due to COVID-19 related restrictions for public gatherings memorial services are not yet scheduled.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved