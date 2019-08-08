San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Vigil
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Cecilia's Church
2555 17th Ave.
San Francisco, CA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
2555 17th Ave
San Francisco, CA
Richard Vincent Mercurio


1941 - 2019
Richard Vincent Mercurio Obituary
Richard Vincent Mercurio

September 4, 1941 - August 2, 2019

Passed away peacefully August 2, 2019 at the age of 77 in the city of Hillsborough Ca. Loving Husband to the late Irene; Father of Richard (Julie), Vincent, and Michael; Pops of six grandchildren; Anthony, Devon, Jake, Matthew, Meghan, and Thomas; Brother to John (Laurie), the late Salvatore, and the late Diane. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Rich was born and raised in the Sunset District of his proud city of San Francisco. He attended St. Cecilia's elementary school, Lincoln High School, and USF. From there he became a legendary employee of the San Francisco Water Department where he served the great city of San Francisco for over 40 years. He served as an officer and was an esteemed member of UA Plumbers Local 38 for over 55 years. He was a proud member of The Olympic Club, San Mateo Elks, and various haunts around North Beach. He excelled as an All City Basketball player and was a member of the Lincoln High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Forever San Francisco
Friends and Family may visit Monday August 12, 2019 at St. Cecilia's Church, 2555 17th Ave. San Francisco @ 7:00pm where a Vigil Service will be held. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday August 13, 2019 @ 11:00 a.m at St. Cecilia's Church, 2555 17th Ave, SF. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
