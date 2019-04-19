Resources More Obituaries for Richard Wernick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Wernick

Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard W. Wernick August 8, 1955 - April 13, 2019 Rick Wernick, a dedicated family man, trusted businessman, and tireless Novato volunteer, died peacefully April 13 at home after a six-year battle with cancer. He was 63.

Rick will be remembered as a man who built community over his 37 years living in Novato. Through his State Farm Insurance business, his posts at the Novato Chamber of Commerce, leadership roles at the Novato Youth Center and later North Marin Community Services, and his many other volunteer efforts, Rick built a legacy of goodwill.

The older of twin boys, Richard W. Wernick was born in San Francisco in 1955 and spent his early years in Portland and San Mateo County. He attended Carlmont High School in Belmont, where he participated in cross country and track for the Scots, making lifelong friends in the process. He earned an economics degree at San Jose State University in 1978.



Rick was hired by State Farm Insurance Companies and relocated to Rohnert Park to work as an underwriter. He married Susan Boessenecker in 1982 and moved to Novato. After several years working in agency training, he opened his own State Farm agency in 1987, a venture that would last 32 years and create lifelong friendships.



Rick volunteered with the Kiwanis Club and the Novato North Little League. His 30-year service to the Novato Youth Center (now North Marin Community Services) included seats on the Board of Directors, the Finance Committee, the Advisory Board, and as Board President. He was equally devoted to the Novato Chamber, participating on the Executive, Finance, Membership, and Governmental Affairs committees. He served as Board President in 2018.



His lifelong passions included distance running, golf and cheering on the San Francisco Giants with his sons.



He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Marjorie Wernick. He is survived by his wife, Susan Wernick of Novato, and his sons, Stacy of San Francisco, and Ben of Southern Pines, North Carolina. He is also survived by his brothers, Bruce (Janette) of Belmont, and Ken (HK) of Sunnyvale, in addition by 13 nieces and nephews whom he adored.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at the Presbyterian Church of Novato, 710 Wilson Avenue, Novato. A reception will follow at North Marin Community Services at 680 Wilson Avenue. The family encourages donations in Rick's name to North Marin Community Services.



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries