Richard "Rick" WiederhornRick died May 9 in Minneapolis of complications of inclusion body myositis and Parkinson's disease. Rick's love of water took him from the St. Paul Riverfront development to Ports of SF and Oakland. Membership in the Sausalito Yacht Club expanded his friendships. He leaves his wife Carole, sister Jo (husband Bob Vietro) CT, brother in law Elmer Israelson Minneapolis.
Rick's body was donated to the U of MN anatomy program. Memorials appreciated to Courage Kenny Foundation 3915 Golden Valley Road MR 78414 Minneapolis MN 55422 Funds will be directed to Adaptive Ski program that Rick enjoyed for several years!
Memorial Service at MAGC 30 Sir Francis Drake Blvd. on Thursday, June 13
at 1:30 p.m.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019