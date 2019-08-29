San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Rick Morabito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rick Morabito

Add a Memory
Rick Morabito Obituary
Richard Carl Morabito

Richard Carl Morabito passed away unexpectedly in Reno Nevada on August 27, 2019 shortly after arriving there with his wife Carla Anderson Morabito for their yearly visit to the annual Rib Cook Off in Sparks.

Rick was born on May 8, 1945 in San Francisco to Elizabeth Jane Eddy Morabito and Victor Morabito, both deceased. Rick grew up with football in his blood. His father and uncle Tony Morabito would establish the San Francisco 49ers in 1946 and Rick would remain an avid football fan for his entire life. Rick attended Towne School in San Francisco in his early years, graduated from Washington High School . In 1963 he attended University of Arizona. Rick worked with the 49ers organization his entire working career in many different capacities. He attended almost every home game, hosting friends at The Stadium Club and his suite at Candlestick Park at first with his mother and after her death in 1992 with his wife, Carla.

Rick enjoyed fine food and drink and good jazz. He and Carla often entertained friends at various fine dining venues in San Francisco. Rick was always a generous and entertaining host. He was very specific about his likes in food and drink and gave meticulous instructions on how a cocktail was to be prepared.

Rick is survived by his wife, Carla Anderson Morabito; two nephews, Sean Anderson and Ryan Anderson (Kimberly); cousins, Vincent and Carl Mackewitz.

No services are planned. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date.



logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now