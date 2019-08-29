|
Richard Carl MorabitoRichard Carl Morabito passed away unexpectedly in Reno Nevada on August 27, 2019 shortly after arriving there with his wife Carla Anderson Morabito for their yearly visit to the annual Rib Cook Off in Sparks.
Rick was born on May 8, 1945 in San Francisco to Elizabeth Jane Eddy Morabito and Victor Morabito, both deceased. Rick grew up with football in his blood. His father and uncle Tony Morabito would establish the San Francisco 49ers in 1946 and Rick would remain an avid football fan for his entire life. Rick attended Towne School in San Francisco in his early years, graduated from Washington High School . In 1963 he attended University of Arizona. Rick worked with the 49ers organization his entire working career in many different capacities. He attended almost every home game, hosting friends at The Stadium Club and his suite at Candlestick Park at first with his mother and after her death in 1992 with his wife, Carla.
Rick enjoyed fine food and drink and good jazz. He and Carla often entertained friends at various fine dining venues in San Francisco. Rick was always a generous and entertaining host. He was very specific about his likes in food and drink and gave meticulous instructions on how a cocktail was to be prepared.
Rick is survived by his wife, Carla Anderson Morabito; two nephews, Sean Anderson and Ryan Anderson (Kimberly); cousins, Vincent and Carl Mackewitz.
No services are planned. Interment will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery. A celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019