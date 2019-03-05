|
Rinda L Arias
Dec 23, 1933 -Feb 26, 2019Rinda L. Arias passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019 with her beloved husband of 54 years, Edward Arias, by her side. She was the epitome of class and elegance; she loved to travel, entertain, cook and spend time with her family. She had an infectious, exuberant passion for life. Rinda is preceded by John Shaff (father) and Maxine Shaff (mother). She is also survived by her husband, Edward Arias and siblings Roger Shaff & Donna Disney. She was the proud mother of six children Thomas Richardson, Susan Courchaine, Karen Smith, John Richardson, Andrea Dertorossian and Pamela Del Secco, along with 17 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted on her behalf at ;
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019