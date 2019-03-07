Rita Mankoff June 6, 1929 - March 6, 2019 Rita Mankoff passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 after a brave battle with illness. Rita grew up in Brooklyn and moved to Philadelphia in 1958 with her first husband, Larry Mankoff. While still a full time mother, Rita earned her BA in Social Work at West Chester University and worked as an intake social worker at the Philadelphia Geriatric Center. Rita and Larry Mankoff moved to California in the mid 1980's, where Rita lived the rest of her life. After Larry passed, Rita married her current husband, Warren Geller, who was a source of joy in her more recent life along with her loving children and grandchildren. Rita is remembered by her friends and family as a beloved person with a true gift for her ability to bring people together in a loving and joyful fashion, and as a wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt who brought happiness to all around her. She is survived by her husband Warren; children David, Steven, and Joan; and grandchildren Zach, Julia, Lawrie, Jill, Hannah, and Madeline - all of whom will cherish her memory. Funeral service will be on Sunday March 10, 2019 at 11 AM the Home of Peace Cemetery Chapel at 1299 El Camino Real, Colma, CA 94014.





