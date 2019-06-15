Rita O'Laughlin Rita O'Laughlin passed away at her home in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born in St. Louis MO, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose O'Laughlin and Mary Grace (Ferguson) O'Laughlin. Rita is survived by her sister, Mary Grace (Jim) (O'Laughlin) Fleming; many nieces and nephews; and also many friends. Preceded in death by her sister Elizabeth O'Laughlin and brothers Francis (Ruby) O'Laughlin, Patrick (Mary) O'Laughlin, and James (Phyllis) O'Laughlin.



Rita was passionate about the arts and traveling. As Mary Anne, her dear friend, recalls: "when I think of Rita, I will always think of class and culture. She loved all that San Francisco had to offer. Rita loved life and all the arts. Her beautiful apartment is perfect in every way. She was often the guest at our table for celebrations, and we would hang on her every word because she just knew so damn much about art and beauty. She was thoughtful, well-read, and a pleasure to be with. This foggy city grieves today."



Send donations to the Fromm Institute through the Friends of the Fromm Institute.



A memorial Mass will be held at St. Dominic's Catholic church on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 9:30 AM

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary